Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $12.60 Million Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.32.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

