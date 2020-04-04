Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.