Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Position Reduced by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 587,548 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

