UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,725 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,127 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BOK Financial worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.38. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $88.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BOKF. Raymond James cut BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

