UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 898 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Balchem worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.55 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut Balchem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Balchem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.