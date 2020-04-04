UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Avrobio were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avrobio by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Avrobio during the fourth quarter worth about $3,887,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avrobio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,812,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avrobio by 841.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.23. Avrobio Inc has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts forecast that Avrobio Inc will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,736,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,037.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,512 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,910 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avrobio from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Avrobio from to in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Avrobio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

