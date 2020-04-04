UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2,384.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 404,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after buying an additional 388,660 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,033,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at $4,200,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Neogen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $1,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $44,495.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,292,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,001 shares of company stock worth $245,627 and sold 75,477 shares worth $5,106,022. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

