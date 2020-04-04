UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,778,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,173,000 after buying an additional 166,415 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 88,377 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 431,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,425,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,661,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

