UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Adient worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $53,060,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 915,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after acquiring an additional 536,455 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,812,000 after purchasing an additional 520,624 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,793,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,366,000 after acquiring an additional 454,929 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $8,941,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adient news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil bought 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $99,996.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerome J. Dorlack purchased 2,700 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 93,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,986.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $717.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 3.18. Adient PLC has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adient PLC will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

