UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

ACHC opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.73 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

