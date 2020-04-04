UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

CNO opened at $10.74 on Friday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,780.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Maurer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,079 shares in the company, valued at $373,461.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 50,758 shares of company stock valued at $575,758. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.