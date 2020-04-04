UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,948 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BXS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.48. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.