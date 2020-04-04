UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Anixter International by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Anixter International by 2,201.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixter International during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXE opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.38. Anixter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $99.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

AXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Anixter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

