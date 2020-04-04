UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,795 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Avon Products worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVP. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avon Products by 104.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,887,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Avon Products in the fourth quarter valued at $3,039,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avon Products during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Avon Products by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 99,792 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Avon Products by 763.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,230,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508,971 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avon Products stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Avon Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.72.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

