UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,732,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 24,313 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $86,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,166.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $99,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $410,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $77.19.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

