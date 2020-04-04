UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 23,520 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,520 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Element Solutions worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 4,991.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Element Solutions news, COO Scot Benson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,197.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,700. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

NYSE:ESI opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

