UBS Group AG Acquires 20,306 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,306 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Otter Tail worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Otter Tail by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTTR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otter Tail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $215.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.40 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

