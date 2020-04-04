UBS Group AG Acquires 82,137 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 143.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,137 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taubman Centers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

TCO opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of -0.09. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

