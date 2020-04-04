UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.39% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXTG. grace capital purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $339,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NXTG opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $57.81.

