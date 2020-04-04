UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.28% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,021,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after buying an additional 563,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1,272.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 192,800 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 704.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 111,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 97,640 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,987,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

OPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $23.17 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.