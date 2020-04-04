UBS Group AG Buys 112,871 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,871 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.67% of Oxford Square Capital worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

In related news, Director Steven P. Novak sold 13,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $52,913.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Stelljes III bought 12,000 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. Oxford Square Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

