UBS Group AG Buys 13,811 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

