UBS Group AG Buys 32,555 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Insight Enterprises worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $181,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.43. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

