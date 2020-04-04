UBS Group AG Grows Position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 36,535 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0493 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

