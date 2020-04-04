UBS Group AG Grows Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

UBS Group AG grew its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 582.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 93,548 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in InMode were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

INMD opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $658.96 million and a P/E ratio of 12.09. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 million. InMode had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

