UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 135.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,278 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.32% of Tompkins Financial worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $67.44 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

