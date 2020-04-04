UBS Group AG Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 386.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. StoneCo Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $46.69.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

