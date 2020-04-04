UBS Group AG Has $4.29 Million Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,783 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.81% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 161,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

