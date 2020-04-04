UBS Group AG Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.87% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $821,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Jackson Financial Management acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter worth $767,000. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBE opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.02. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $57.60.

About Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

