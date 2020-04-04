UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 302.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,234 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.36% of AZZ worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AZZ by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,843,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 99,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 66,950 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 63,219 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62. AZZ Inc has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. AZZ had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

