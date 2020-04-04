UBS Group AG Purchases 205,935 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 317.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.39% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 143.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 307,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,216,000.

WDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.39. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.85 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

