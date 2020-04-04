UBS Group AG Sells 12,638 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.63% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Bilger bought 9,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Tim Arnoult purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,813.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 121,079 shares of company stock valued at $912,362. 5.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

SCM stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.40%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 110.57%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

