UBS Group AG Sells 16,710 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,710 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $32.41 on Friday. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.10.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

IBERIABANK Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

