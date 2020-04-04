UBS Group AG Sells 2,010 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

NYSE TM opened at $115.00 on Friday. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $108.01 and a 52 week high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

