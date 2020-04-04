UBS Group AG Trims Stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,231 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of 51job worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of 51job by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,366,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,891,000 after buying an additional 101,873 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 51job by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 67,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of 51job by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 47,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of 51job by 645.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

51job stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.40.

JOBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 51job in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 51job currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

