Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Banco Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes to a buy rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.20 to $4.60 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $6.68.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Ultrapar Participacoes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ultrapar Participacoes’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,951,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 1,075.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

