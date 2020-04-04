United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Holdings Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.11% of United Insurance worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Insurance by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in United Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $16.53.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $200.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.91 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

In other United Insurance news, Director Kent G. Whittemore bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $47,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Scott St acquired 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $51,631.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,043.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $193,262. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UIHC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Insurance from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

