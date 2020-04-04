Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,073,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,894,000 after purchasing an additional 320,977 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,843,000 after purchasing an additional 125,793 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,510.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,376,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,369 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 771,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,759 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares during the period.

Shares of VT opened at $60.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $83.23.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

