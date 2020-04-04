Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,546,000 after acquiring an additional 320,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,161,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,170,000 after purchasing an additional 226,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,645,000 after purchasing an additional 69,858 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $296,056,000.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.86. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.19.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

