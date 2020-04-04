Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $62,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

HDV stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.9144 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

