Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $1,986,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $218.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In other news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.57.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

