Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. FMR LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,031,000 after acquiring an additional 879,996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,923,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,243,000 after buying an additional 115,675 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,196,000 after buying an additional 177,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $151.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $93.61 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

