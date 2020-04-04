Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,553 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,105 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $49,365,000 after buying an additional 48,440 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 680.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,132 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FL opened at $18.32 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $65.04. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

