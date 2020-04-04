Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after purchasing an additional 84,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $115.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.29. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.84.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

