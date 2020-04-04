Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 542,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after buying an additional 304,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 32,739 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 34,479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63.

