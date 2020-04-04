Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,885 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 1,143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $336.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.17. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $437.42 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLGEA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Super Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

