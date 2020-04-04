W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,062,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. AXA increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 20,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 743.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,990,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.62.

NYSE:GWW opened at $238.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

