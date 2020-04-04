WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNBLF. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

UNBLF opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. WFD Unibail Rodamco has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.02.

WFD Unibail Rodamco Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 92 shopping centres, including 55 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

