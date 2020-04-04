Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.3% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apple from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $241.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,071.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

