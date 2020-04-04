Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $455.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $455.92.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $493.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $448.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.48. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $518.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 25.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total transaction of $586,092.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,797.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,365 shares of company stock worth $12,717,414. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,386,526,000 after acquiring an additional 100,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,574,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after acquiring an additional 492,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

